Paris Kea(Page HS/UNC) with 14 points for the New York Liberty in Saturday loss to the Las Vegas Aces

Final from Saturday in the WNBA

Las Vegas Aces 80, New York Liberty 63

Paris Kea, from Page High School with 14 points, on 5-7 shooting from the field and 4-6 shooting from the free throw line, for the New York Liberty, in the loss…

