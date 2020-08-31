“Big John” Thompson, former Georgetown Hoyas National Champion Basketball Coach is Gone at age 78

He was to many, the only coach that the Georgetown Hoyas ever had…An outstanding basketball player, basketball coach and a true leader, “Big John” Thompson was a legend…He played for the Boston Celtics, as a big center back in the day, he coached the Georgetown Hoyas to the NCAA college basketball national championship, and he later became a very good college basketball commentator…He was also great friends with Coach Dean Smith, back in the days, when the North Carolina Tar Heels and Georgetown Hoyas used to do battle…..“Big John” Thompson, gone at age 78

RIP:Coach John Thompson…

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr., known simply as “Big John” throughout college basketball, has died at age 78.

Thompson, who led Georgetown to the 1984 national championship, built the program into a juggernaut, taking the Hoyas to three Final Fours in the 1980s while also winning seven Big East titles and leading the 1988 United States national team to a bronze medal in the Olympics.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our father, John Thompson, Jr,” the Thompson family said in a statement released by Georgetown. “Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else.

“However, for us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear everyday. We will miss him but are grounded in the assurance that we carry his faith and determination in us. We will cherish forever his strength, courage, wisdom and boldness, as well as his unfailing love.

“We know that he will be deeply missed by many and our family appreciates your condolences and prayers. But don’t worry about him, because as he always liked to say, ‘Big Ace is cool.'”

CLICK HERE to continue reading from ESPN.com…..

  • Andy Durham said,

    LeVelle Moton(North Carolina Central University)
    @LeVelleMoton

    As a kid, I thought Georgetown was an HBCU! Hip Hop Culture became a reflection of ur program. You didn’t do it for wins..You simply used basketball as a metaphor to teach kids that look like me about this thing called LIFE! Job Well Done! God bless you Coach Thompson!

  • Andy Durham said,

    Rex ChapmanHorse racing
    @RexChapman

    John Thompson passed away last night.

    He was the first Black coach to win a NCAA title.

    He won two as a player w the Celtics.

    He had a 97% graduation rate for his players at Georgetown.

  • Andy Durham said,

    Brian Hall
    @bhallwfmy

    RIP Legendary
    @GeorgetownHoops
    Head Coach John Thompson. His teams were fun to watch on the court….

  • Andy Durham said,

    Simeon Gatling
    @SimGat4

    Man RIP John Thompson!

