N.C. State Athletics to Begin Fall Season without Fans in the stands:No Fans or Tailgating for Football at all in the month of September

NC State Athletics to Begin Season Without Spectators

from www.gopack.com:

RALEIGH, N.C. – In line with current state guidelines, NC State Athletics will begin its Fall sports without spectators through at least the month of September, Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan announced on Monday.

“We understand this may be difficult news for Wolfpack Nation, but given the information available to us at the current time, we are making the responsible decision to begin our season without spectators,” said Corrigan.

Sports included in this initial group are football, men’s soccer, volleyball and cross country. Additionally, tailgating will not be permitted for the football season opener on Sept. 19.

NC State will continue to evaluate its ability to lessen restrictions and re-evaluate its position for the month of October.