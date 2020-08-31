N.C. State will not field a Women Soccer Team this Fall: Wolfpack will not compete in Women’s Soccer

from The Wolfpacker, at Rivals 24/7.com…..

The NC State women’s soccer team announced it will not compete this fall according to a tweet from the team’s official Twitter account Monday morning.

“Due to a depleted roster, the combination of injuries and not all members of its roster returning to Raleigh this semester, NC State women’s soccer will not compete this fall in the best interest of the safety of its student-athletes,” the release said. “NC State notified the ACC of its decision on Friday. The squad will continue to train and put its focus on 2021, and spring competition should that be an option.”

The Pack had three international players on its roster, including prominent All-ACC defender Lulu Guttenberger, a senior from Germany, and junior midfielder Toni Starova from Czech Republic. Starova started every match in 2019. The third was prized goaltender signing Maria Echezarreta from Spain.

