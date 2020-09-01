Appalachian State WR Corey Sutton has decided to Opt Out of the 2020 College Football Season

The top receiver for the Appalachian State football team, Corey Sutton, has decided to Opt Out, and he will not play football this Fall for the APP State Mountaineers…This is a big loss for ASU, and this also means that senior WR Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford High School) will be called on to step up even more for the Mountaineers, as the new season approaches…

