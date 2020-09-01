Appalachian State WR Corey Sutton has decided to Opt Out of the 2020 College Football Season
The top receiver for the Appalachian State football team, Corey Sutton, has decided to Opt Out, and he will not play football this Fall for the APP State Mountaineers…This is a big loss for ASU, and this also means that senior WR Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford High School) will be called on to step up even more for the Mountaineers, as the new season approaches…
— Corey Sutton (@coreysutton1997) September 1, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.