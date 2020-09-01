Carolina Cobras (NAL) Re-Sign FB Dashawn Johnson for 2021 Season

Carolina Cobras Re-sign FB DaShawn Johnson

Greensboro, NC

Courtesy of DJ Wagner with the Carolina Cobras

The Cobras are happy to announce the return of 2019 NAL Second Team All-NAL FB DaShawn Johnson (6’4” 320 William Patterson University) for the 2021 season.

After a season when he set the Carolina Cobras record for most rushes with 36 and had 45 yards and 6 TDs rushing, the big man also showed off his hands with four receptions for 27 yards and TDs receiving, he is returning for 2021.

Johnson is no stranger to Cobra Nation, but he has a lot of experience playing football. He played for the LA Kiss and Cleveland Gladiators of the AFL, and also previously played for the Massachusetts Pirates.

Head Coach Josh Resignalo said “Excited to have DJ for 2021. Had big plans for him for 2020 and with us having to wait for 2021, all that does is make the beast more pissed about wrecking the opponent night after night. We are excited to see him have a career year!”

When asked about his message for Cobra Nation all Johnson simply said was “Rare Breed has returned.”

