Governor Roy Cooper announces Phase 2.5 Reopening for North Carolina:Gyms can open up again/Bars and Movie Theaters will remain closesd

from www.myfox8.com:

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper said on Tuesday that North Carolina will enter Phase 2.5 of reopening.

NC will move in to Phase 2.5 at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4.

Gyms will be able to open at 30% capacity. Bowling alleys and playgrounds can also reopen in Phase 2.5.

Cooper said bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed. Large venues will still be subject to the mass gathering limits as well.

“After a summer of hard work, we’ve seen North Carolina’s key indicators for COVID-19 remain stable, or even decrease in some instances. Our pause in Phase 2 was necessary as students returned to school and college campuses,” Cooper said during a news conference with the Coronavirus Task Force.

Cooper said that until we have a vaccine or reliable cure, precautions like the 3 W’s will be with us for a while.

“Life may look a little different, but every time we wear a mask, we help our economy by slowing the spread. We make it safer to visit our favorite stores, restaurants and other businesses,” Cooper said.

NC entered Phase 1 on Friday, May 8.

In phase one:

Most businesses could reopen

Retail businesses reopened at 50% capacity with frequent cleaning and social distancing

Parks and trails were encouraged to reopen

Certain businesses (gyms, salons, bars, theaters, etc.) remain closed

Restaurants continued to be take out and delivery only

Gatherings were still limited to 10 people, but gatherings with friends outdoors were allowed

Employers were still encouraged to telework when possible

Childcare centers that followed strict cleaning requirements opened for working parents or those looking for work

Worship services of more than 10 people were allowed outdoors if socially distanced

North Carolina entered Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 22.

The state-wide stay-at-home order went into effect on March 30. It was initially to be in effect for 30 days, but was extended until May 8, at which point the state entered Phase 1.

During a news conference on Aug. 5, Cooper said North Carolina will stay in Phase 2 for five weeks.

Under Phase 2:

Gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors

Retail stores that cleaning and social distancing are open at 50% capacity

Salons are open at 50% capacity

Working from home is encouraged

Bars and nightclubs are closed

Gyms are closed

Movie theaters are closed

Bowling alleys are closed

Indoor music venues and skating rinks are closed

Museums are closed

Arenas and stadiums are closed

Pools are open with restrictions

Long-term care visitation is not allowed

In North Carolina, about 946 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus, as of 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported that 6,371 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 14,176 are in use. 4,929 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 2,295,698 coronavirus tests completed. NCDHHS reports that 6.7% of those tests have been positive.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 169,424, and 2,741 people have died.

NC health officials reported 48 deaths on Aug. 18, which is the highest single-day death toll. The previous daily increase record was 45 and was set on July 29 and Aug. 12.

As of Monday, Aug. 31, there have been 145,884 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).

Close to 35% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported over the past five months in NC were reported in July.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

Gov. Cooper on Monday signed an executive order to extend the 11 p.m. alcohol curfew through September, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

The full statement is provided below:

“In an effort to continue slowing the spread of COVID-19, Governor Roy Cooper signed Executive Order 162 to extend the limited hours on the sale of alcoholic drinks in North Carolina. As the state continues to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Order requires restaurants to end the sale of alcoholic beverages at 11 pm. This Order will remain in effect through October 2, 2020.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” said Governor Cooper. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 pm or that apply to other entities remain in effect.”

