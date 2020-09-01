No Fans for Wake Forest Football in Season-Opener vs. nationally-ranked Clemson Tigers:Tailgating will not be allowed as Deacs host Tigers

from www.godeacs.com:

In accordance with the guidance issued Monday August 31 by the State of North Carolina, Wake Forest Athletics will not be able to host fans for the Deacs football season opener against No. 1 Clemson at Truist Field on Sept. 12.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In accordance with guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Wake Forest will not be able to host fans for its upcoming home contests, including the Deacs nationally televised football season opener at Truist Field on Sept. 12 against No. 1 Clemson.

“Wake Forest Athletics staff have worked hard this summer in conjunction with health authorities to develop extensive plans to adhere to social distancing requirements and safely host our student-athletes parents and families, students, and a limited number of fans inside our venues,” Director of Athletics John Currie said. “We understand there are many variables involved in fighting the pandemic and we respect DHHS’s guidance. We will miss the passion and support of Wake Forest fans in the Truist Field stands on September 12, but we will continue to work to demonstrate our ability to safely host Deacon Nation for future contests.”

The current DHHS guidance also extends to Wake Forest’s men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and volleyball teams through September. Schedules are forthcoming for all of those programs.

If fans are able to attend future fall Wake Forest home contests, tickets will be sold on an individual game basis only.

“We appreciate the understanding and generosity of all our fans,” Senior Associate AD Barry Faircloth said. “We have had a tremendous number of fans converting their season ticket purchases into donations and we are well on our way to achieving our goal of a 50% donation rate. Our communications staff is working hard to keep fans in the game by enhancing our coverage and information on our social media platforms and GoDeacs.com. Additionally, the Deacon Virtual Season Ticket and the Deaclone fan cutouts are two of the many unique initiatives our fan experience staff is working hard on to keep Deacon Nation engaged and connected with us from wherever they are watching games from this season.

“We have many opportunities to follow the Deacs this fall including the incredible resources within Wake Forest Sports Properties, ESPN, and our proud partnership with the ACC Network.”

**********Tailgating is not permitted outside Truist Field or in nearby parking lots on Deacon Blvd. on Sept. 12.**********

Ticket Purchase Assurance Program Protects Deacon Fans

With complete understanding of the challenges that ticket purchasers face during this time, and with incredible appreciation for the generosity fans consistently demonstrate, season ticket holders are encouraged to consider the following options regarding season ticket purchases.

Transition of all or a portion of the purchase to a contribution.

Roll over 2020 season tickets purchased to 2021.

Receive a full refund.

Fan-related football revenue accounts for about 10 percent of the annual Athletics budget. If fans are able, Wake Forest Athletics asks that they please help “Sustain the Deacs” and continue to provide a World Class Student-Athlete Experience for its student-athletes.

If supporters have additional questions, they can contact the Wake Forest Ticket Office via email (tix@wfu.edu) or by phone at 336-758-3322 ext. 1.