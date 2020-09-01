Some Gyms in North Carolina ready to Reopen under Governor’s Medical Exemption Plan

from www.wxii12.com:

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —Gyms in North Carolina are still closed under phase two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan for the state, but some plan to reopen Tuesday.

Planet Fitness is among the gyms that say they will use a medical expemption outlined in the governor’s executive order.

It allows people with a doctor’s note to exercise, but the gyms cannot request to see the medical waiver due to federal privacy laws.

Some gyms are already open using this guideline.

Gov. Cooper ordered gyms and fitness centers to close earlier this year to help stop the spread of coronavirus.