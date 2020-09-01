The NFL is now overseeing the Investigation into The Washington Football Team(formerly known as the Washington Redskins)

from www.espn.com:

The NFL is now overseeing the investigation by Beth Wilkinson into the Washington Football Team over alleged sexual harassment issues in the organization.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed Washington owner Dan Snyder of the change Monday night. In a statement, Snyder indicated that it was his suggestion for the NFL to take over the investigation.

“Recently, The Washington Football Team launched an independent third-party investigation into allegations about our culture and incidents of harassment. In conversations with Commissioner Goodell, Tanya and I suggested that the NFL assume full oversight of the investigation so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees and the public,” Snyder said. “I appreciate Commissioner Goodell agreeing to our suggestion and the entire Washington Football Team remains committed to fully cooperating with all aspects of the investigation.”

Washington hired attorney Beth Wilkinson on the recommendation of Goodell to investigate the organization following a detailed story about sexual harassment charges published last month by the Washington Post. The story led to the dismissal of three employees; two others who were named had already left the organization.

