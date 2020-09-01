Thirteen HPT HiToms Named to ALL-CPL Teams:”Our players displayed a resiliency unrivaled in our 85-year franchise history.”(Comment from Team President Greg Suire)

Nine HPT HiToms Named to ALL CPL First Team

High Point/Thomasville – The High Point-Thomasville HiToms paced the Coastal Plain League by having nine players named to the 2020 All CPL First Team: Hogan Windish, Ryan Cusick, Michael Turconi, KJ Wells Jr., Michael Silverling, Luke Spiva, Rudy Maxwell, Zack Gelof and Brody McCullough.

The HiToms finished 24-7 on the year and collected the Mid-Atlantic championship en route to their second divisional title in three seasons.

“It’s a testament to the focus and character of these young men to be named to the league’s ALL-CPL First Team ,” HiToms President Greg Suire said. “Despite schedule delays, a pandemic and unfortunate fan limitations, our players displayed a resiliency unrivaled in our 85-year franchise history.”

Led by CPL Hitter of the Year Hogan Windish (.447 BA, 37 RBI and 13 2B’s) and CPL Pitcher of the Year Ryan Cusick ( 40 K’s in 23IP and 1.14 ERA), the HiToms All-CPL first team contingent also featured Post 87 HiTom alum Luke Spiva (.387 BA, .433 OBP) and fellow Davidson County resident Brody McCullough (0.63 ERA, 14K’s in 17 IP).

Rudy Maxwell (.400 BA, .472 OBP, 4 HR’s) of Duke, Wake Forest’s Michael Turconi (.344 BA, .452 OBP, 7 2B’s), Louisburg’s K.J. Wells Jr. (1.0 ERA, 12 K’s in 19 IP), Virginia Tech’s Michael Siverling (1.26 ERA and 19 K’s in 14 IP) and Virginia’s Zack Gelof (.364 BA, 442 OBP and 3 HR’s) complete the HiToms record-setting nine, single franchise members of the CPL’s First Team.

“These guys stared at the plate and on the mound all summer long, and are more than deserving of this honor. Keep an eye out for these names as you tune into college baseball this coming year, as well as the 2021 MLB draft,” HiToms Head Coach Mickey Williard said. “It was a blast watching them develop and show off their skills this summer.”

The HiToms also registered a number of honorees on the ALL-CPL Second Team. Leading the way was former Post 87 HiTom Avery Cain (King University) and fellow Davidson County resident Will Lancaster (USC Upstate). The Triad area theme continued with the HiToms final two All-CPL players when Winston Salem resident Kier Meredith (Clemson) and Wake Forest pitcher Shane Smith rounding out the 13 HiToms ALL-CPL players.

“It was quite clear all summer how skilled our squad was,” HiToms President Greg Suire said. “This talent laden roster speaks volumes of the franchise’s commitment to providing the southern Triad with a successful franchise in both wins and player development. Head Coach Mickey Williard and our entire organizational structure should be commended”.