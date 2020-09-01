Thirteen Years Ago Today, The Appalachian State Mountaineers stun the Michigan Wolverines at “The Big House”:David Jackson(Northeast Guilford HS/APP) on the call
Here it is, and this is “good stuff”…David Jackson, the son of Randy Jackson(WFMY TV 2 weather, with “Randy Jackson said it would be this way”, and David Jackson on the call, for some very exciting and history-making college football…David Jackson, the former Northeast Guilford Ram, and a grad of Appalachian State University, and it is some sort of exciting football call from DJ/David Jackson…
Be sure to Click On Below, for the video, but the audio is actually what makes this piece work…Great stuff and a great way to relive a historic moment in college football history….Be sure to CLICK ON BELOW….
(Thirteen Years Ago Today, The Appalachian State Mountaineers stun the Michigan Wolverines at “The Big House”:David Jackson(Northeast Guilford HS/APP) on the call)
"THE MOUNTAINEERS HAVE JUST BEATEN THE MICHIGAN WOLVERINES!"
13 years ago today, App State stunned Michigan in the Big House ? pic.twitter.com/Kc4i90R9l3
— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 1, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.