Thirteen Years Ago Today, The Appalachian State Mountaineers stun the Michigan Wolverines at “The Big House”:David Jackson(Northeast Guilford HS/APP) on the call

Here it is, and this is “good stuff”…David Jackson, the son of Randy Jackson(WFMY TV 2 weather, with “Randy Jackson said it would be this way”, and David Jackson on the call, for some very exciting and history-making college football…David Jackson, the former Northeast Guilford Ram, and a grad of Appalachian State University, and it is some sort of exciting football call from DJ/David Jackson

Be sure to Click On Below, for the video, but the audio is actually what makes this piece work…Great stuff and a great way to relive a historic moment in college football history….Be sure to CLICK ON BELOW….
