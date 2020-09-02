Eli Willen(Grimsley HS) has made a commitment to play College Baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Eli Willen, from Grimsley High School, has committed to attend and play college baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University…Best of luck to Eli Willen, Grimsley Whirlies Class of 2021, as he heads to Hickory, N.C., to play baseball and be a part of the Bears, at LRU…

Eli Willen played/plays baseball for Coach Jason Simmons, at Grimsley HS….

