Eli Willen(Grimsley HS) has made a commitment to play College Baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University
Eli Willen, from Grimsley High School, has committed to attend and play college baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University…Best of luck to Eli Willen, Grimsley Whirlies Class of 2021, as he heads to Hickory, N.C., to play baseball and be a part of the Bears, at LRU…
Eli Willen played/plays baseball for Coach Jason Simmons, at Grimsley HS….
Congratulations to 2021 @eli_willen on his commitment to Lenoir-Rhyne University. Very proud of this guy. Testament to staying the course and hard work. Big things ahead for him. @Baseball_LR @gsoredwings @gowhirlies @Redsnapper76 @gsosports @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/HLLPHVLu4h
— Whirlie Baseball (@BaseballWhirlie) September 2, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.