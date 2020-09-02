NC Fusion Boys Lacrosse:New Fall Programs Available

NC Fusion Lacrosse:New Fall Programs Available

OVERVIEW

3V3 Introduction to Lacrosse combines aspects of box and field lacrosse while incorporating key attributes from basketball, soccer, hockey, baseball, and tennis. A fast-paced style of play that helps players learn how to move efficiently and correctly on the field, while also diminishing the learning curve for new players.

For ages 7-12

Each player needs to bring their own water bottle.

Cleats are recommended but not required.

Contact lax@ncfusion.org with any questions

Fall Registration: Open now!

LOCATION

Kernersville YMCA, 113 W Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

DATES AND TIMES

September 11, 18, 25, October 2, 9, 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

*Events and locations are subject to change.

COST

$105

*Lacrosse Stick is included in this fee.