Those Dudley vs. Smith football games at N.C. A&T used to draw some Huge Crowds

Boy, they used to turn out in full force, back when Dudley and Smith used to meet in high school football games at N.C. A&T’s Aggie Stadium…

I remember one year that was right at 20,000 fans there to see the game, and that crowd might have grown to 23,000 before the night was over….

Tony McKee was coaching Smith, and Coach Steven Davis was coaching Dudley….Smith had a running back that they used to call “The Bus” and that “Bus” would carry Smith to at least one win over Dudley at A&T…Smith was also able to beat Dudley one time, at Smith, back when Rodney Brewington was coaching Smith, and Smith had Eric Ebron at TE, Jeff Simms at QB, Elijah Jordan at RB, Kameron Love at OL/DL and many more…

Smith also knocked off Dudley a couple of times in the early part of Coach Tony McKee’s career at Smith as head coach, and that was before Coach Steven Davis arrived at Dudley HS…

For the most part, since Coach Steven Davis arrived at James B. Dudley High School, it has been Dudley over Smith, many, many times; for many, many years…Those Smith wins back in the day were exciting and there was a TD play in a Dudley vs. Smith game at Ben L. Smith one year, where Eric Ebron went long on the first play of the game from scrimmage, and Jeff Simms hit Ebron with a pass in stride, and that play must have covered 85 yards, the same number that Ebron wore on his football jersey…..

Here is the crowd waiting to get into the Dudley-Smith game at N.C. A&T back in the day…

(I was there broadcasting all of those games years ago, so I was lucky to be a part of all of that action.)