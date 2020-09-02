Wake Forest vs. Notre Dame Football Game moved from Charlotte to Winston-Salem

**********Two Huge games at home in September for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons…Wake now hosting both Clemson and Notre Dame, but with NO FANS, but the TV crowds should add up to some very large numbers…..**********

Winston-Salem hosting Wake Forest football game against Notre Dame

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. —Wake Forest said Wednesday its Sept. 26 football game against No. 10 Notre Dame will move from Charlotte to the Demon Deacons’ home field in Winston-Salem.

A day earlier, the school said it would not host fans to open the football and other fall sports seasons for home competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, that affected only one football game: the Sept. 12 opener against top-ranked Clemson.

The Duke’s Mayo Classic will give the Demon Deacons a second home game in September, though the school said it does not anticipate being able to host fans for that game, either.

In a statement, athletic director John Currie said the school was excited to play in Charlotte in front of a “vibrant” fan base roughly 80 miles from campus in the home stadium of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The school is allowing ticket holders for the Charlotte game to receive a refund, roll the cost over toward next season or transition the purchase to a contribution to support Wake Forest athletics.