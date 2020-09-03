Former New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver has died:”Tom Terrific gone at age 75

“Tom Terrific”/Tom Seaver led the New York Mets to a World Series title, and he threw a No-Hitter for the Cincinnati Reds, and he is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, in Cooperstown, New York…Tom Seaver was a dominant major baseball pitcher back in the late 1960’s and on into the 1970’s, and he was as good as it gets, when he had that Terrific stuff…

from ESPN.com and you can much more on Tom Seaver, when you CLICK HERE ESPN.com….

NEW YORK — Tom Seaver transformed a franchise and captivated a city, setting enduring standards as he whipped his powerful right arm overhead for the Miracle Mets and dirtied his right knee atop major league mounds for two decades.

A consummate pro and pitching icon, he said he was fulfilled after a career remembered with awe long after his final strikeout.

“It is the last beautiful flower in the perfect bouquet,” Seaver said on the afternoon he was inducted into baseball’s Hall of Fame.

Seaver, the galvanizing force who steered the New York Mets from the National League cellar to a stunning World Series title in 1969, has died. He was 75.

The Hall said Wednesday night that Seaver died Monday from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. Seaver spent his final years in Calistoga, California.

Seaver was a five-time 20-game winner and the 1967 NL Rookie of the Year. He went 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts and 61 shutouts during an illustrious career that lasted from 1967-86. He became a constant on magazine covers and a media presence, calling postseason games on NBC and ABC even while still an active player.

Seaver got his 300th career win, while pitching for the Chicago White Sox….

Tom Seaver, Hall of Fame pitcher who led 'Miracle Mets' to victory, has died at 75 https://t.co/2vcKOHhlKZ — WXII 12 News (@WXII) September 3, 2020