Jaydon Young(Greensboro Day School) receives College Basketball Offer from N.C. A&T Aggies
Guard Jaydon Young, from the Greensboro Day School, has received a college basketball offer from the N.C. A&T Aggies…
Young, part of the GDS Class of 2023, will have plenty of college basketball offers coming his way, but it is always special to get and offer from the hometown school, such as North Carolina A&T State University Aggies…Good job N.C. A&T, and good job Jaydon Young(GDS)…..
Blessed! Thank you North Carolina A&T for believing me! ?? pic.twitter.com/34Jh2Ow6XC
— Jaydon Young ™? (@jaydonyoung4) September 1, 2020
