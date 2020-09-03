There is a Kernodle Middle School Boys Basketball Vacancy:Apply now and you could be the next Boys Basketball Head Coach at Kernodle Middle!!!
Kernodle Middle School Boys Basketball Vacancy
Boys Basketball Head Coach
apply at gcsnc.com
+++++++++++For additional information please contact Thea McHam (principal), mchamt@gcsnc.com or Ursula Williams (Athletic Director), williau@gcsnc.com. School phone 336-545-3717.++++++++++
Ursula D. Williams
Athletic Director
Kernodle Middle School
