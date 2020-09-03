There is a Kernodle Middle School Boys Basketball Vacancy:Apply now and you could be the next Boys Basketball Head Coach at Kernodle Middle!!!

Posted by Press Release on September 3, 2020 at 11:23 am under Amateur | Be the First to Comment

Kernodle Middle School Boys Basketball Vacancy

Boys Basketball Head Coach
apply at gcsnc.com

+++++++++++For additional information please contact Thea McHam (principal), mchamt@gcsnc.com or Ursula Williams (Athletic Director), williau@gcsnc.com. School phone 336-545-3717.++++++++++

Ursula D. Williams
Athletic Director
Kernodle Middle School

