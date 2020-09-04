Elon Football: Cheek Named Campbell Trophy Nominee

ELON, N.C. – Senior quarterback Davis Cheek of the Elon University football team has been nominated for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy as announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF).

The Campbell Trophy is awarded by the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Football Hall of Fame and presented annually to recognize an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. Each candidate for the award must be seniors or graduate students in their final year of eligibility and have a grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

A strategic communications major, Cheek completed 179-of-309 passes for 2,175 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2019, including tossing a career-high five scores in Elon’s road victory at Richmond. He also set a new Division I program-record for completion percentage in a game over No. 15 Delaware, going 22-for-25 in Elon’s 42-7 win over the Blue Hens. The 2017 CAA Football Rookie of the Year, Cheek currently ranks third in school history in career passing yards (5,624), career touchdowns (34) and career completion percentage (59.6).

Cheek has been a member of the CAA Football Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times while also being a member of the Dean’s List and AD Honor Roll. Additionally, the Charlotte, N.C., native serves on the team’s Leadership Council and is one of eight senior mentors for student athletes participating the 2020 Phoenix Leadership Academy. He has also volunteers at Newlin Elementary School, holding virtual meetings with students every week during the fall semester. He has also served as a KidsCan! and Be the Match volunteer for the three years.