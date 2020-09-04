Raven Preston(Southeast Guilford HS) receives a College Basketball Offer from the Radford Highlanders
Raven Preston, from Southeast Guilford High School, has received a college basketball offer from the Radford University Highlanders…Raven is among the Top Five girls high school basketball players in the state of North Carolina, and she is part of the Class of 2022, at Southeast Guilford High School…SEG Falcons, 3-A Girls NCHSAA Basketball State Champions, in 2019 and 2020….
***********Other college basketball offers for Raven Preston:Georgia Southern, Wagner College, UNCG, Bethune-Cookman, Lafayette and Western Carolina University…**********
Extremely blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Radford!! @coachmcguire @CoachNikNew @CoachJWorthy22 @MelHeg7 @coachkent02 @TeamFeltonGirls @FredrickCannon1 @HoopsQea pic.twitter.com/3y8xVN5nUk
— Raven Preston (@ravenpreston3) September 4, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.