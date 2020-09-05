Eli Hopkins(Caldwell Academy) has committed to play College Baseball at Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina
Eli Hopkins, a Caldwell Academy Eagles’ senior Student/Athlete has committed to play college baseball at Coker University, located in Hartsville, S.C. They are a Division II school and play in the South Atlantic Conference…….
Eli Hopkins is a catcher, has been a four-year starter on the Varsity baseball team & an All Conference Player.
Courtesy of Bob Black, a big Caldwell Academy booster and supporter…..
