Eli Hopkins(Caldwell Academy) has committed to play College Baseball at Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina

Eli Hopkins, a Caldwell Academy Eagles’ senior Student/Athlete has committed to play college baseball at Coker University, located in Hartsville, S.C. They are a Division II school and play in the South Atlantic Conference…….

Eli Hopkins is a catcher, has been a four-year starter on the Varsity baseball team & an All Conference Player.

