ESPN GameDay Coming to Winston-Salem for Wake Forest-Clemson football on Saturday September 12 at Truist Field:9am Wakeup with Wake on ESPN

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Deacon Nation, it’s our time! ESPN College GameDay is headed to Winston-Salem for Wake Forest’s season opener against No. 1 Clemson. The show will air on ESPN and is set to start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 live from Truist Field.

This marks the first time in program history the Demon Deacons will host College GameDay as Winston-Salem becomes the 90th city to host the show.

“We are thrilled to be hosting College GameDay for the first time in Wake Forest Football history,” Coach Dave Clawson said. “Our players have done all the right things since we returned to campus in mid-June and having our brand showcased on these national platforms is a reward for their discipline and for the recent accomplishments of the program.”

“This is truly an outstanding opportunity for Wake Forest and our football program,” President Nathan O. Hatch said. “I am grateful to ESPN for keeping the health and safety of our community a top priority. I know Wake Forest fans will be watching on television and contributing to the GameDay experience on social media and in safe gatherings around our campus.”

The College GameDay broadcast will originate live from Truist Field with the show’s iconic set sitting on the 50 yard line with background views of McCreary Tower and Deacon Hill.

“Nothing signals the start of the college football season like the opening week of College GameDay,” Director of Athletics John Currie said. “While I wish our enthusiastic and passionate student body and fans could attend in person, I know Deacon Nation will still cherish this opportunity to showcase our outstanding student-athletes, the University and the city of Winston-Salem for a national audience.”

This is the first time an ACC school will host the show in the opening week since 2013.

This season’s matchup with Clemson marks the 86th game in series history. It is also the ninth time the Demon Deacons will play against the No. 1 team in the country. This is just the second time in program history Wake Forest will host the nation’s top team, the only other time coming against Virginia in 1990.

In accordance with NC Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Phase 2.5 guidance, fans will not be permitted to attend the show and tailgating or parking in any lots off of Deacon Blvd, including Lawrence Joel Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum is prohibited. However, Wake Forest has created the following unique opportunities for fans to be involved and experience the show.

Demon Deaclone | Submit Your Sign!

Do you want to see your face and sign live on College GameDay? ESPN setup will be positioned within Truist Field to allow for cutouts and homemade submitted signs!

Demon Deaclone fan cutouts are on sale for Truist Field for the 2020 season, and any fans who purchase before this Wednesday, Sept. 9 will have their cutout used as a part of the Demon Deaclone fan pit located directly behind the College GameDay set on Saturday morning.

Fan cutouts are available for purchase at two price points. The premium locations close to the field are available for $120, while standard seating cutouts cost $60. Visit GoDeacs.com/cuotut to purchase before Wednesday’s deadline.

Fans who are Deacon Virtual Season Ticket PRO-Level members receive a 20% discount on their purchase. DVST members will also receive access to exclusive College GameDay content throughout the week and on Saturday. Interested fans may register and purchase their membership today at GoDeacs.com/virtualticket or call the ticket office at 336-758-3322 ext. 1.

Interested in seeing your homemade sign on College GameDay? Fans may drop off signs beginning Monday, Sept. 7 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at two locations in Winston-Salem, the Bridger Field House adjacent to Truist Field, or at the picnic shelter at Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter. Fans who are unable to drop off a sign in person may mail their sign to Wake Forest Athletics at PO BOX 7426, Winston-Salem, NC 27109.

All signs must be received by Noon on Friday in order to guarantee their placement for the show. Wake Forest maintains full discretion in choosing which signs will be approved for placement in the Demon Deaclone pit.

Truist Drive-In

Wake Forest is finalizing details to create a unique opportunity to safely experience College GameDay in Winston-Salem, with the Truist Drive-In watch party.

This unique experience will be located near Truist Field and will be exclusive to Wake Forest students, faculty, and staff, season ticket holders, Deacon Virtual Ticket Holders, and Deacon Club members. There will be limited spaces for this experience and it will be first come, first served. Those attending will be required to decorate their cars to proudly display their Wake Forest pride on ESPN and social media using #WFGameday. Live cameras will show the crowd throughout the show.

More information, including how to register to attend and public health guidelines for this event will be forthcoming.

Wake Forest and ESPN staff members will be at all the stops to ensure fans are social distancing and wearing masks.

#WFGameDay Video Wall

Fans are encouraged to tweet on Saturday morning using the hashtag #WFGameDay in order to see their photo populated on the Truist Field video board located behind the College GameDay set. Photos using that hashtag will be monitored by Wake Forest athletics staff members and will rotate throughout the broadcast on the stadium’s video board.

Additional Information

Wake Forest Athletics and ESPN are still working on many other opportunities to maximize fan opportunities for engagement with the show. With that, additional details on the show to allow fans to interact and be engaged are forthcoming.

