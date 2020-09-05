Northern Guilford QB Will Lenard receives a College Football offer from Methodist University
Northern Guilford quarterback Will Lenard, with another college football offer, and this one coming in from Methodist University, in Fayetteville, North Carolina….The Methodist Monarchs, offering up to Will Lenard, a member of the Northern Guilford Class of 2021….
Will now has several college football offers under his belt, and we will wait and see, which way this one goes….
Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Methodist Football! #AGTG @Methodist_FB @CoachDwill9 pic.twitter.com/RYILM1tVvL
— Will Lenard (@wlenard21) September 5, 2020
