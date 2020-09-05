Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS/APP State) with a letter to Governor Roy Cooper, asking the Governor to allow fans to come watch the College Football Players in North Carolina “play football this Fall”!!!

Take a look below at the letter from former Northwest Guilford High School and current Appalachian State football player Thomas Hennigan…The letter from the APP State senior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan is asking North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper directly to let the fans come out to watch the college football teams in North Carolina, “play football this Fall”…

Thomas is speaking on behalf of Appalachian State, but he is relaying the message to the governor, to let a small percentage of fans come watch all college football teams in North Carolina, “play football this Fall”…

Well-done by Thomas Hennigan, and a valiant effort on his part, with his letter to Governor Roy Cooper….

Click On the Thomas Hennigan letter to read all of it…

@NC_Governor please let our family and Friends watch us play!!! RT & Share ?? pic.twitter.com/w0b9YIfilf — Thomas J Hennigan (@_t_Henni) September 4, 2020