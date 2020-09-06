Appalachian State Football Announces Team Captains for 2020 Season with Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford HS) and Elijah Diarrassouba(Page HS) among the Mountaineers’ leaders

Appalachian State Mountaineers Football Team Captains for the 2020 college football season….
Thomas Hennigan(Northwest Guilford High School)
Elijah Diarrassouba(Page High School)
Noah Hannon
Shemar Jean-Charles
Demetrius Taylor
Zac Thomas

