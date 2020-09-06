Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball on FOX Baseball Saturday Afternoon Game of the Week:Looking Local and here’s “The List”

We saw two former Greensboro Grasshoppers going head-to-head, on the FOX TV Saturday afternoon Baseball Game of the Week…

It was Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball right there on FOX TV, and it was sort of surreal to see former Greensboro Grasshoppers’ pitcher Chris Paddock, facing former Greensboro Grasshopper Mark Canha…

Paddock was pitching for the San Diego Padres and Canha was hitting(DH) for the Oakland A’s…

Paddock took the loss for the Padres and he is now (3-4)…The A’s topped the Padres, 8-4….Canha went 0-2 for the A’s at the plate, but Canha drew two walks, and he scored 2 runs for Oakland…Paddock lasted 4 2/3’s innings for the Padres on the hill, where Paddock gave up 4 runs on 7 hits, while walking one Oakland batter, and striking out 6 A’s….

Very surreal, and there they were, on Saturday afternoon baseball on FOX TV, Chris Paddock pitching to Mark Canha, and they both used to wear the Greensboro uniforms, for the Greensboro Grasshoppers….

And to make it even more local on the Saturday afternoon baseball on FOX TV, we looked up and also coming to the plate for the San Diego Padres, was Wil Myers, from Wesleyan Christian Academy, in High Point, N.C…..Myers goes 1-4 for the Padres, and he scored one run….

Almost like old home day watching that baseball game on FOX TV on Saturday afternoon….