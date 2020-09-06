Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) gets Four-Year Contract Extension with the Los Angeles Chargers worth over 80 Million Dollars

Chargers agree to four-year extension with Keenan Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers are locking up one of the best receivers in the NFL. Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford High School) has agreed to an extension with the team, the Chargers announced Saturday. The deal is reportedly for four years, and is worth over $80 million, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Allen(Northern Guilford HS), 28, has emerged as one of the best wideouts in football since joining the Chargers in 2013. Over his seven-year career, Allen has put up 6,405 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

The move will make Allen the second-highest-paid wide receiver in football, behind Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons.

Allen thanked the organization Saturday, calling himself a Charger for life.

With the extension, the Chargers ensure Justin Herbert will have a star No. 1 receiver over the next couple seasons. Herbert, 22, was selected by the team with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He’ll open the season as the team’s backup behind Tyrod Taylor, but is expected to receive some starts this year.

Either way, Allen will be working with a new quarterback in 2020. Of Allen’s 34 receiving touchdowns, 33 were thrown by Philip Rivers. After 16 seasons with the Chargers, Rivers signed with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.

While working with a new quarterback will be different, Allen is regarded as one of the best route runners in the game. Getting open early and often should give Allen plenty of targets regardless of who is throwing him the ball this season.

