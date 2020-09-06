Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) getting more College Football Offers

Posted by Andy Durham on September 6, 2020

Mehki Wall, a wide receiver, return man, and overall athlete for the Dudley Panthers high school football team is still adding to his list of college football teams, that are offering up to him…Wall, part of the James B. Dudley Class of 2022….

Wall, adding N.C. State and Rutgers his list of college football offers…

