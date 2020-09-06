Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) getting more College Football Offers

Mehki Wall, a wide receiver, return man, and overall athlete for the Dudley Panthers high school football team is still adding to his list of college football teams, that are offering up to him…Wall, part of the James B. Dudley Class of 2022….

Wall, adding N.C. State and Rutgers his list of college football offers…

Just received some letters from the University of Rutgers just want to say thank you to the Rutgers family. LET’S CHOP ??@TiUnderwood @CoachNunz @GregSchiano @DBoyzFootball pic.twitter.com/3RJsS6ElOo — Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) September 6, 2020

Just want to say thanks to the NC State family for sending out these letters. NC State let’s rock out ???@DBoyzFootball @PackFootball @CoachGMcDonald @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/xS11qB0hjN — Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) September 6, 2020

Just 2 Years of Work@the Varsity Level ???? pic.twitter.com/DnP4X2ZzUn — Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) September 6, 2020