Lauren Greeson Named USA South Women’s Soccer Decade Player of the Week

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

ROME, Ga. – In the absence of competition in the fall semester and its postponement to the spring semester, the USA South Athletic Conference will continue selecting athletes of the week. The selections, however, will not be based on current competition but instead the nominees will be those who earned an athlete of the week honor in a particular category within the current week over the past decade. Only athletes from current USA South institutions shall be eligible for selection.

Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

Lauren Greeson, Greensboro (September 7, 2015) – The Greensboro, North Carolina junior forward tallied seven goals with one assist in a 2-0 week for the Pride. In a 14-0 victory over Hollins, Greeson notched five scores including the eventual game-winning goal. In a 6-0 win over Wesleyan, Greeson tallied two scores, one of which was the eventual game-winning goal.

