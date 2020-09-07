Luke Elmore(Caldwell Academy) has committed to play College Baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University
Luke Elmore, senior Student/Athlete at Caldwell Academy, has committed to play college baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University, located in Hickory, N.C.
Lenoir-Rhyne is a Division II school and a member of the South Atlantic Conference…..
Luke Elmore is a pitcher, and he has been a four-year member of the varsity baseball team at Caldwell Academy and is a top pitcher in the Triad area…..
Luke Elmore will be a part of the L-R Bears baseball team…..
Courtesy of Bob Black, a big Caldwell Academy booster and supporter….
Congrats to senior pitcher @LukeElmore10 on his commitment to Lenoir-Rhyne. Well done! Excited to see what the future holds. #nextlevel #caeagles #riseup pic.twitter.com/tMpCaah6t8
— Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellEagles) September 7, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.