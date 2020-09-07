Luke Elmore(Caldwell Academy) has committed to play College Baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Posted by Press Release on September 7, 2020

Luke Elmore, senior Student/Athlete at Caldwell Academy, has committed to play college baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University, located in Hickory, N.C.

Lenoir-Rhyne is a Division II school and a member of the South Atlantic Conference…..

Luke Elmore is a pitcher, and he has been a four-year member of the varsity baseball team at Caldwell Academy and is a top pitcher in the Triad area…..

Luke Elmore will be a part of the L-R Bears baseball team…..

Courtesy of Bob Black, a big Caldwell Academy booster and supporter….

