Luke Elmore(Caldwell Academy) has committed to play College Baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University

Luke Elmore, senior Student/Athlete at Caldwell Academy, has committed to play college baseball at Lenoir-Rhyne University, located in Hickory, N.C.

Lenoir-Rhyne is a Division II school and a member of the South Atlantic Conference…..

Luke Elmore is a pitcher, and he has been a four-year member of the varsity baseball team at Caldwell Academy and is a top pitcher in the Triad area…..

Luke Elmore will be a part of the L-R Bears baseball team…..

Congrats to senior pitcher @LukeElmore10 on his commitment to Lenoir-Rhyne. Well done! Excited to see what the future holds. #nextlevel #caeagles #riseup pic.twitter.com/tMpCaah6t8 — Caldwell Athletics (@CaldwellEagles) September 7, 2020