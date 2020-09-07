Northwest Guilford High School Volleyball sending two players on to College:Grace Hammond(University of Rhode Island) and Avery Dole(Canisius College)…They will soon be on the way, both members of the Class of 2021, at Northwest Guilford High School…Congrats to these two young volleyball player from Coach Nancy Everett’s NWGHS Vikings volleyball squad/team….

