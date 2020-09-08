Four Caldwell Academy Student-Athletes nominated for National Volleyball Honors(Lindsey MacDiarmid, Christina Phillips, Sophia Plasman and Madison Bozarth)

Caldwell Academy Student-Athletes from the Girls Varsity Volleyball Program have been nominated for National Honors:

Seniors Lindsey MacDiarmid(Berry College commit) and Christina Phillips have been named to the 2020 Under Armour All-American Watchlist…In November, the AVCA will announce 72 athletes as the 2020 Under Armour All-Americans, as well as announcing an AVCA High School All-Region Team.

Also, Sophia Plasman, junior outside hitter, and Madison Bozarth, sophomore libero, have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List for 2020. Players named to the AVCA Phenom List are eligible to participate in the invite-only AVCA Phenom College Preparatory Program in Omaha, Nebraska in December 2020.

Coach Dan Bozarth has been outstanding in his coaching and development of the four players.

from/courtesy of Bob Black, a big booster and supporter, of Caldwell Academy Athletics….