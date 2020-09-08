NCHSAA Amended Guidelines, as Phase 2.5 makes Mass Gatherings more abundant and some teams/sports will have more Regular Season Games

from the NCHSAA at www.nchsaa.org…..

Good Afternoon,

**********As you know, NC Phase 2.5 went into effect Friday, September 4, at 5:00 pm.**********

In this phase, mass gathering numbers have increased. Effective today, September 8, NCHSAA member schools can abide by those numbers:

a total of 25 persons in an indoor venue;

a total of 50 persons in outdoor venues.

All other sport-specific guidelines remain as indicated in the Modified Skill Development document. As always, your school/LEA may be more restrictive with guidelines and regulations.

The NCHSAA Board of Directors has also been busy reviewing the recommendations from staff and the Ad Hoc Committee relative to the 2020-2021 Sports Calendar. In a Zoom Meeting on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, Modified Sports Regulations and an updated calendar, to include playoff dates, were unanimously approved by Board members.

In addition to playoff dates, the following changes were approved:

Increase season limitation from 10 to 14 meets for Swimming, Cross-Country, and Track & Field

The date for the cheerleading invitational changed from May 1, 2021 to May 22, 2021

We are looking forward to fully resuming sports in November. As always, we will continue to monitor health and safety guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.