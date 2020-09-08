NCHSAA Sports Update Playoff and State Championship Dates are in place
?2020-2021 Sports Update ?
Skill Development Changes
?25 Persons in an Indoor Venue
?50 Person in an Outdoor Venue
Basketball Playoffs
1st Round Tue., February 23
2nd Round Thu., February 25
3rd Round Sat., February 27
Regional Tue., March 2
State Sat., March 6
Football Playoffs
Bracketing Sat., April 10
1st Round Fri., April 16
2nd Round Fri., April 23
Regional Fri., April 30
State Sat., May 8
Baseball Season
Season Limit 14 Games
Limit 2 Games
Baseball Playoffs
Bracketing Sat., June 12
1st Round Tue., June 15
2nd Round Thu., June 17
3rd Round Sat., June 19
Regional Tue., June 22
State June 25-26
Softball Season
Season Limit 14 Games
Weekly Limit 2 Games
Softball Playoffs
Bracketing Sat., May 1
1st Round Mon., May 3
2nd Round Wed., May 5
3rd Round Fri., May 7
Regional Tue., May 11
State May 14-15
Boys Soccer Playoffs
Bracketing Sat., March 13
1st Round Tue., March 16
2nd Round Thu., March 18
3rd Round Sat., March 20
Regional Tue., March 23
State Sat., March 27
Volleyball Season
Season Limit 14 Games
Weekly Limit 2 Games
Volleyball Playoffs
Bracketing Sat., January 9
1st Round Tue., Januray 12
2nd Round Thu., January 14
3rd Round Sat., January 16
Regional Tue., Januray 19
State Sat., January 23
