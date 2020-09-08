NCHSAA Sports Update Playoff and State Championship Dates are in place

?2020-2021 Sports Update ? ?Modified Sports Regulations: https://t.co/0Se8zZgGD9

Basketball Playoffs

1st Round Tue., February 23

2nd Round Thu., February 25

3rd Round Sat., February 27

Regional Tue., March 2

State Sat., March 6

Football Playoffs

Bracketing Sat., April 10

1st Round Fri., April 16

2nd Round Fri., April 23

Regional Fri., April 30

State Sat., May 8

Baseball Season

Season Limit 14 Games

Limit 2 Games

Baseball Playoffs

Bracketing Sat., June 12

1st Round Tue., June 15

2nd Round Thu., June 17

3rd Round Sat., June 19

Regional Tue., June 22

State June 25-26

Softball Season

Season Limit 14 Games

Weekly Limit 2 Games

Softball Playoffs

Bracketing Sat., May 1

1st Round Mon., May 3

2nd Round Wed., May 5

3rd Round Fri., May 7

Regional Tue., May 11

State May 14-15

Boys Soccer Playoffs

Bracketing Sat., March 13

1st Round Tue., March 16

2nd Round Thu., March 18

3rd Round Sat., March 20

Regional Tue., March 23

State Sat., March 27

Volleyball Season

Season Limit 14 Games

Weekly Limit 2 Games

Volleyball Playoffs

Bracketing Sat., January 9

1st Round Tue., Januray 12

2nd Round Thu., January 14

3rd Round Sat., January 16

Regional Tue., Januray 19

State Sat., January 23

