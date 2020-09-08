Pass could be ‘Picking the Pack’:Breon Pass(Reidsville HS) narrows his College Basketball choices down to Four Schools

from 24/7 Sports and N.C. State Wolfpack Sports….

NC State has made the cut for Reidsville (N.C.) point guard Breon Pass, one of the fastest-rising in-state prospects in the 2021 class.

Pass released his top four schools on Sunday afternoon, including Providence, Georgia Tech and East Carolina along with State. It was a long time coming for Pass, who has excelled at both football and basketball throughout his high school career, but decided earlier this summer to focus solely on basketball at the college level.

As for the latest decision, it was not one that the 6-foot, 170-pound Pass made alone.

“I was able to really sit down with my family and go through everything before doing this,” Pass said. “I went through my whole list, everyone on the coaching staff, the rosters, the positives and negatives of all the schools. I’m ready.”

Breon Pass

@PassBreon

**********Committing on my Pops Birthday..**********

9/26

Committing on my Pops Birthday.. 9/26 ??? — Breon Pass (@PassBreon) September 8, 2020

Read more about Breon Pass(Reidsville High School) possibly picking the Pack, when you CLICK HEREr for N.C. State Wolfpack Sports, from 24/7 Sports.com….