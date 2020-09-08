Southeast Guilford High School names new Swimming Coach:Katye Fields takes over the SEG Falcons’ Swim Programs

On behalf of the Southeast Guilford High School Principal, Dr. Mark Seagraves and Athletic Director, Shawyn Newton, we would like to announce the hiring of Ms. Katye Fields as our next men’s and women’s swimming coach.

Welcome to the nest.

Shawyn L. Newton, AD

Southeast Guilford High School

Katye Marie Fields

Katye Fields is native of Guilford County. She started swimming at the Burlington Aquatics Center at 2 years old “Mommy and Me” classes. She continued on at the YMCA swimming through all the achievement levels.

After this accomplishment she turned to the community swim team to continue swimming. She swam for Forest Oaks Hammerheads for 5 years starting at the age of 10. She enjoyed summer swim so much that she wanted to continue in the off season so she joined STAR Aquatics. She swam for STAR Aquatics for five years.

She continued swimming with the Southeast Tigersharks for four years after the FO Hammerheads discontinued their team. Her coaching career also started with the SE Tigersharks. She started off as an assistant coach for two years and worked as head coach this summer.

She also has worked as assistant coach for Southeast Guilford High School this past school year.

Katye is a Senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro working to complete a BS in Kinesiology. She is also a certified Life Guard and swim instructor at the Ragsdale YMCA and teaches adaptive swim lessons.

In her spare time she loves to water ski and spend time with her German Shepherd and horses.

Katye truly loves the sport of swimming and she loves teaching others about it even more. She is so excited to be back with the SE Falcons coaching and helping them reach their goals and get to States.