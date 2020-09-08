Southeast Guilford High School names new Women’s soccer coach:Shaun Abernathy(Greensboro College) now in charge of SEG Falcons’ Women’s Soccer

On behalf of the Southeast Guilford High Principal, Dr. Mark Seagraves and Athletic Director, Shawyn Newton, we would like to announce the hiring of Mr. Shaun Abernathy as our next women’s soccer coach.

Shaun Abernathy is a Greensboro College graduate where he was a member of the men’s soccer program from 2000-2003. He is a native of Burke County but has lived in Greensboro since 2000.

Prior to joining the Southeast Guilford staff in September 2020, he served as the general manager of NC Fusion from 2017-2020.

Coach Abernathy has extensive experience in both high school and club soccer. While George Kennedy’s assistant at Western Guilford, both the boy’s and girl’s programs won conference championships from 2004-2009. He took over for the boy’s program in 2011 and guided Western to an overall record of 28-11-6 in his two seasons as head coach. Coach Abernathy was named state assistant coach of the year in 2010 and regional head coach of the year in 2012. His 2012 team won the Metro 4A conference championship with a 11-1 conference record. From 2004-2012 all of his teams made the state playoffs. The Western Guilford women’s program won the state title in 2005.

Shaun has previous club soccer experience while serving as the Youth Academy Director for Jamestown Soccer Club and also as a staff coach for NC Fusion, Greensboro United and Burlington Soccer Club.

Welcome to the Nest

Shawyn L. Newton, AD

Southeast Guilford High