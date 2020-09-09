Carolina Cobras (NAL) Sign Former Baltimore Brigade(AFL) K Tony TC Stevens

Carolina Cobras Sign K T.C. Stevens

Greensboro, NC

from DJ Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras

The Carolina Cobras announce the signing of former Baltimore Brigade (AFL) K T.C. Stevens for the 2021 season.

T.C. Stevens (5’11” 190, Hamden-Sydney) was a four-year starter at Hamden-Sydney, the first two years as Punter before taking over the kicking duties in his Junior year. He was named Second Team All-ODAC in his Sophomore year as a punter. After college he has spent time with seven different teams, the Rio Grande Valley Dorados, the Richmond Raiders where he was named Special Teams player of the year in both 2012 and 2015 and was First Team All-PIFL three times in four years with the team. He then moved onto New Orleans VooDoo, Triangle Torch, Washington Valor, Richmond Roughriders and last year was assigned to, and played for the Baltimore Brigade.

When asked about coming to Carolina Stevens said “I’m excited to be part of the Cobras organization and to play for the incredible fans in the Snake Pit. I’ve played for Coach Res before, so I believe there is a mutual respect he and I have for each other that is based on our dedication to winning. I look forward to helping bring another championship to Greensboro, but until that day I’m committed to working hard and helping my team in any way I can.”

Head Coach Resignalo said “Excited to have TC back as I believe you are being introduced to the 2021 NAL Special Teams Player of the Year hands down! TC is an arena Vet and would count on him and trust him with game winning attempt 10/10 times. TC is clutch. Most kickers have a wacky mindset and in their own world. TC is one of the most locked in and mentally sound kickers you’re going to find.”

