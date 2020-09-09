College Football Player and Son of former N.C. A&T Aggie Jamain Stephens has died from COVID-19:Jamain Stephens gone at just the age of 20

The son of former N.C. A&T Aggies offensive and defensive lineman Jamain Stephens, 20 year-old Jamain Stephens has died from complications due to COVID-19….

The younger Jamain Stephens was a defensive tackle for California University of Pennsylvania and his team/college was not playing football this season, due to the Coronavirus…

The elder Jamain Stephens played for the N.C. A&T Aggies back in back in 1992-1995 and the elder Stephens was a First Round Draft Pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers and played for the Steelers from 1996-1998 and the father, Jamain Stephens moved on to the Cincinnati Bengals, and was with the Bengals from 1999-2001..

The elder Jamain Stephens started out as a defensive tackle with the N.C. A&T Aggies and was moved to the offensive line by his senior season with the Aggies, and Stephens became a starter for the Steelers on the O-line, after becoming the highest rated N.C. A&T Aggie ever to be taken in the NFL Draft…Stephens went #29 overall that year in the draft….

Son Jamain Stephens gone at the age of 20 and we have much more on this GreensboroSports connection from YAHOO! Sports…

(This is the first college football player that we are aware of, that has died from the Coronavirus/COVID-19)….www.yahoo.com

Jamain Stephens, a football player at California University of Pennsylvania and the son of a former Steelers first round-draft pick, has died at the age of 20 of COVID-19 complications.

**********Stephens had played the last three seasons at California University of Pennsylvania, which canceled this football season because of the pandemic.**********

“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” California University of Pennsylvania Athletic Director Karen Hjerpe said in a statement. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

Pitt safety Damar Hamlin, a high school teammate of Stephens, wrote about his death on Twitter.

“Got out of practice & heard the worst news. RIP JUICE,” Hamlin wrote. “The most genuine & caring soul on this planet. You touched so many w/ love & laughs. Cherish y’all brothers while they still here & PLEASE continue to take this virus seriously. You’ll be missed dearly. I just wanna give your momma the biggest hug bro.”

Stephens’ father, also named Jamain Stephens, played for the Steelers from 1996 to 1998 and for the Bengals from 1999 to 2001.

More on Jamain Stephens from the New York Post:

Known by his nickname “Juice,” the Pittsburgh native would have turned 21 on Sept. 21. His dad, also named Jamain Stephens, was a Steelers offensive tackle who played five seasons in the NFL in the mid-90s.

“Jamain was such a wonderful student with a smile on his face every time you saw him,” said Cal U Athletic Director Dr. Karen Hjerpe in a statement. “His personality was contagious and he made such a positive impact on everyone he met.”

A senior majoring in business administration, the 6-foot-3 athlete appeared in 32 games in three prior seasons at Cal U. University officials did not detail his cause of death, but his obituary in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette noted he had “died of COVID-19 complications.”

Central Catholic High School, where Stephens graduated in 2017, said that “Jamain went to his eternal reward after suffering from complications of COVID-19.”

++++++++++RIP:Jamain Stehpens++++++++++

GEN: Cal U mourns the loss of senior football player Jamain Stephens https://t.co/yrL45ndo9k — Cal U Athletics (@calvulcans) September 8, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone @CALU_football, @calvulcans, & @PCC_FOOTBALL for the loss of Jamain Stephens. May he rest peacefully. From our family to yours. pic.twitter.com/90UyisQNkI — Seton Hill University Football (@SHU_FBALL) September 9, 2020

?@CALU_football? ?@CoachMikeCraig? ?@CoachGaryDunn?. So sad to hear the passing of a fine young man. The football family all grieves with the Vulcans and the Stephens family. pic.twitter.com/P7OnrDfVD8 — Scott Benzel (@coachbenzel) September 8, 2020