Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) to open the College Football Season as the Virginia Tech Hokies starting QB

Hendon Hooker, from James B. Dudley High School here in Greensboro, will open the 2020 season as the Virginia Tech Hokies starting quarterback…

The first game for VA Tech will be at home on Saturday September 19 at 3:30pm, in Lane Stadium, in Blacksburg, Virginia, as the Hokies, and their starting QB Hendon “Hen Boss” Hooker, play host to their arch-rival, the Virginia Cavaliers….This game is usually the last game on the schedule for the Hokies and the Cavs, and they are usually locking horns on Thanksgiving Weekend, but this year, the “Year of COVID-19”, the BIG game is being contested in early September….

Hit ’em Hard Hendon Hooker…A former local legend and now in the process of becoming a legend for the Virginia Tech Hokies, and “Hokie Nation”…..

Like a Boss ?? Coach Fuente names @HenBoss2 as starter, expects Braxton Burmeister to also see QB duty for #Hokies ?#HardHatMentality ????? pic.twitter.com/2NMRspGZnq — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) September 9, 2020