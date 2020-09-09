N.C. A&T’s Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) receives National Assists Leader Award from the NCAA
N.C. A&T’s Kameron Langley, from Southwest Guilford High School, has received his National Assists Leader Award from the NCAA, and Kam Langley, the former Southwest Guillford Cowboy, who played for Coach Guy Shavers, and assistant coach Greg Vlazny and assistant coach Will Price at SWG, “Killa Kam” has made college basketball history, for the N.C. A&T Aggies…
@thekamlangley has received his National Assist leader trophy from the @ncaa today! History being written! pic.twitter.com/VlB5mLND50
— NC A&T Men’s Basketball (@ncatmbb) September 8, 2020
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.