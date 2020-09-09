N.C. A&T’s Kameron Langley(Southwest Guilford HS) receives National Assists Leader Award from the NCAA

Posted by Andy Durham on September 9, 2020 at 9:26 am under College, High School, Photos | Be the First to Comment

N.C. A&T’s Kameron Langley, from Southwest Guilford High School, has received his National Assists Leader Award from the NCAA, and Kam Langley, the former Southwest Guillford Cowboy, who played for Coach Guy Shavers, and assistant coach Greg Vlazny and assistant coach Will Price at SWG, “Killa Kam” has made college basketball history, for the N.C. A&T Aggies

Tags: , ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top