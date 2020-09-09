Thom Brennaman(Cincinnati Reds/FOX Sports broadcaster) working to get back into the Broadcast Booth, as he Appeals with Apologies to the LGBTO Community

from Barrett Sports Media, at www.barrettsportsmedia.com:

(from the Barrett Sports Media Staff)

THOM BRENNAMAN MEETING WITH LGBTQ BROADCASTERS, ACTIVISTS

“Thom Brennaman claims that what was captured by TV microphones was the first time he had ever used the gay slur he did.”

Thom Brennaman has been out of the play-by-play booth for the Cincinnati Reds for over three weeks now. Back on August 19, he could be heard using a gay slur over the airwaves of FOX Sports Ohio during a double header between the Reds and Kansas City Royals. He was suspended indefinitely. FOX also announced that it would not be using Brennaman to call NFL games this fall.

Brennaman issued an awkward on air apology. He also wrote a detailed apology for The Athletic. Mark Fischer has a story this week in The New York Post detailing the broadcaster’s efforts to meet with gay colleagues and LGBTQ activists in the Cincinnati area.

Evan Millward of WPCO TV in Cincinnati says he had his guard up when Brennaman asked to meet with him. He was concerned about being a pawn in an insincere apology tour that was just about PR.

“It was pretty clear to me early on that he was not using me,” Millward told Fischer.

Millward and Cincinnati LGBTQ activist Ryan Messer are working with Brennaman and having routine conversations to help the broadcaster understand why his words were so hurtful. They have run into an interesting quandary though.

Thom Brennaman claims that what was captured by TV microphones was the first time he had ever used the gay slur he did. Messer is pretty adamant that he doesn’t believe that is true.

CLICK HERE to read more and to read all from this post, at Barrett Sports Media….