Carolina Cobras (NAL) Re-sign Original Cobra OL Joe Harris

Carolina Cobras Re-Sign Original Cobra OL Joe Harris

Greensboro, NC

from D.J. Wagner, with the Carolina Cobras

The Carolina Cobras announce the re-signing of OL Joe Harris for his third year with the Cobras.

Joe Harris (6’ 3” 327, Carson-Newman University) made his professional debut with the Cobras as an early signing of the original team back in 2017. He played for the Cobras in all of 2018 during the Championship year and was back for 2019, where sadly he was injured and finished the 2019 season on the Injured Reserve. Known for his big play as well as his big smile, he is very much a fan favorite of Cobra Nation. He lives by the motto “Everything you do in life is for experience and order for you to have a legacy of your own.”

Harris had a message for Cobra Nation “Coach Res or better known as Coach Jefe. because he only makes the boss moves, and this year he has collected and picked up more than what we need. Coach Res has assembled quite a roster that can do great things under his guidance and leadership. In 2019 when we had the most electrifying defense there was in the NAL, that is not to say Jacksonville didn’t have heavy hitters too, but we also have our own wave of pure field generals with the new comers that Coach Res and the staff has added to the roster.

It seems as if we are all on the right track and path to go to the NAL. Championship for a 3rd year in a row would’ve been 4 due to the cancellation of our 2020 season, but hey, maybe we needed that little break to sketch off and branch to get even better with guys and the staff and organization is bringing it. I Hope I can step up and be the leader and the push that this team needs, I’m not a very vocal guy but I do want everyone around pushing and taking their game to the max so that you can make your dream happen.

It does not matter how big or small you want to take that dream. My whole purpose and goal is for others to get their blessings while playing for this organization. “Take it to the max and prepare like it’s your last, Cause when it’s gone It’s gone”

Coach Resignalo said “It’s great to have Joe back for 2021. After his injury in 2019 vs Orlando most people didn’t think he would be back, but no one told Joe that. He has been busting his butt to get back on the field. Joe is a leader and the type of person you want on your team and in your organization as a whole. Joe is a fan favorite and they will be ecstatic when they see him coming back. Joe is a fighter and is the type of player you want to go to battle with night after night. I am excited, the Cobras are excited to have Joe back for 2021!”

ABOUT THE CAROLINA COBRAS

The Carolina Cobras are members of the National Arena League (NAL). Founded in 2017, the Carolina Cobras are starting their fourth season in 2021 and were the 2018 National Arena League Champions. The Cobras play their home games at the Greensboro Coliseum. Cobra Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now call (336) 445-7232 or visit carolinacobras.com. Follow the Cobras on Facebook at facebook.com/carcobras, twitter.com/carcobras and instagram.com/carcobras.

ABOUT NATIONAL ARENA LEAGUE

The National Arena League was founded in 2016 and hosted its inaugural season in 2017 as the premier league in arena football. The National Arena League will kick off its fifth season in 2021.