Locals in the NFL for the Upcoming 2020 Season and Preview of how the NFL Teams will Finish

NFL Tonight with Thursday Night Football on NBC, featuring the Houston Texans at the Kansas City Chiefs…8:20pm Kickoff…

Locals in the NFL as we head into the new 2020 season….

Keenan Allen, Northern Guilford High School, with the Los Angles Chargers…Just signed an 80 million dollar 4-year contract, making now right at 20 million a year, but no more Philip Rivers at QB for Chargers…Allen, one of the top wide-out receivers, in the NFL…

Eric Ebron, Smith High School, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers..Ebron a very dependable tight end, that the Steelers are counting on to boost their offense, behind 38 year-old QB Ben Rothlisberger…

D.J Reader, Grimsley High School, now with the Cincinnati Bengals, and now the highest paid nose guard/middle guard/nose tackle in the NFL, at 13.5 million dollars a year for the Bengals…D.J. expected and counted on to bolster the Bengals’ defensive line….

Tarik Cohen, from N.C. A&T, and he can still be a primary factor for the Chicago Bears, as a running back and return man..

Larry Ogunjobi, from Ragsdale High School….Larry has been a very productive defensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns….

Emanuel Moseley, from Dudley High School…Emanuel, a DB for the 49ers, and he started in last year’s Super Bowl, and he has done a very good job working his way into the San Francisco lineup…

Germaine Pratt, from High Point Central High School…Germaine is a second-year man out of N.C. State, and he has found a spot, as a linebacker, in the Cincinnati Bengals lineup…

T.J. Logan, from Northern Guilford High School…A running back and key return man for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Logan suffered a severe knee injury in the preseason, and he is out for the 2020 season….

We will be looking for others who have landed spots on more NFL rosters…..

**********Here is the word on what some of the preseason writers/media have been saying about our local players….**********

+++++Pittsburgh Steelers+++++

PINNING THEIR HOPES ON

QB Ben Roethlisberger. Can a 38-year-old quarterback come back from elbow surgery and still sling it the same way? We’ll find out, as Roethlisberger gets in sync with new targets Eric Ebron(Smith High School) and rookie Chase Claypool. Early word is, Big Ben has something left in the tank.

+++++Cincinnati Bengals+++++

KEEP AN EYE ON

The opponents’ ground game. The Bengals were the worst in the league at stopping the run last season, giving up a whopping 4.7 yards per carry. The team has taken some steps to avoid that this fall, in part by signing free-agent nose tackle D.J. Reader(Grimsley High School), who figures to have his hands full.

Sam Farmer, at the LA Times…

Predictions for each Division….(Interesting picks to ponder, are New England Patriots[Cam Newton at QB] slotted at #2 in the AFC East, and the Carolina Panthers[New coach, nearly New everything], placed at pick #4, in the NFC South.)

AFC EAST

1)Buffalo Bills

2)New England Patriots

3)New York Jets

4)Miami Dolphins

AFC NORTH

1)Pittsburgh Steelers

2)Baltimore Ravens

3)Cincinnati Bengals

4)Cleveland Browns

AFC SOUTH

1)Tennessee Titans

2)Indianapolis Colts

3)Houston Texans

4)Jacksonville Jaguars

AFC WEST

1)Kansas City Chiefs

2)Las Vegas Raiders

3)Los Angeles Chargers

4)Denver Broncos

NFC EAST

1)Philadelphia Eagles

2)Dallas Cowboys

3)Washington Redskins

4)New York Giants

NFC NORTH

1)Green Bay Packers

2)Detroit Lions

3)Minnesota Vikings

4)Chicago Bears

NFC SOUTH

1)Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2)New Orleans Saints

3)Atlanta Falcons

4)Carolina Panthers

NFC WEST

1)San Francisco 49ers

2)Seattle Seahawks

3)Los Angeles Rams

4)Arizona Cardinals