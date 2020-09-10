Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) gets Two Big College Football Offers with West Virginia and Wisconsin leading the way on Wednesday

Two Big College Football Offers, for Dudley Panthers Class of 2022 Athlete Mehki Wall, on Wednesday….Wall, who goes at wide receiver and as a return man for the Dudley Panthers, heard from West Virginia University and from the University of Wisconsin….

The offers are coming in, and they are just getting started good, for a real good one, and a talented young man, Mehki Wall from James B. Dudley High School, in Greensboro, N.C.

Excited and Blessed to Receive Offer from The University Of West Virginia Mountaineers ??Let’s Go Big 12????Thank You To the Coaches @NealBrown_WVU @SGasperWVU @GeradParker1 @DBoyzFootball pic.twitter.com/gSdtw7sIFp — Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) September 9, 2020

Blessed and excited that I just received another offer from the University of Wisconsin ???much love to the Badger family BIG 10 let’s ball out ????@BadgerFootball @CoachKhalif @DBoyzFootball pic.twitter.com/GMpkBFSKIh — Mehki Wall (@mehkiwall3) September 9, 2020