Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) gets Two Big College Football Offers with West Virginia and Wisconsin leading the way on Wednesday

Posted by Andy Durham on September 10, 2020

Two Big College Football Offers, for Dudley Panthers Class of 2022 Athlete Mehki Wall, on Wednesday….Wall, who goes at wide receiver and as a return man for the Dudley Panthers, heard from West Virginia University and from the University of Wisconsin….

The offers are coming in, and they are just getting started good, for a real good one, and a talented young man, Mehki Wall from James B. Dudley High School, in Greensboro, N.C.

