Sam Hunt(Dudley HS/N.C. A&T/N.C. State) joins N.C. A&T Men’s Basketball Coaching Staff(Remember him???)

Sam Hunt, the former Dudley Panther, former N.C. A&T State University Aggie, and the former N.C. State Wolfpack basketball player, has joined the men’s basketball coaching staff at N.C. A&T State University….Sam is also the kid who used to win the Free Throw Shooting contests every year at the Pizza Hut Tournament, at the Greensboro Coliseum, back in the old days….

Remember him???

Sam Hunt, the son of Calvin Hunt, the former guard for the Greensboro College Hornets, back in the day….

You should him/Sam Hunt now…..

No place like home ?.?

?

Welcome to the Coaching Staff a former Aggie and Greensboro native, ??? ???? as our newest Assistant Coach! #??? pic.twitter.com/PcoBarsTYe — NC A&T Men’s Basketball (@ncatmbb) September 10, 2020